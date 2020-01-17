WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.25

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $222.25 and last traded at $221.40, with a volume of 7486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

