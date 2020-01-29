Wey Education (LON:WEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.40

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.20), with a volume of 84345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.34.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 2,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £302,500 ($397,921.60).

Wey Education Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

