Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

WY stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 10,400,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

