Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

