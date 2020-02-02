Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.97, but opened at $30.07. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 10,557,845 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

