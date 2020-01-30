WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,664 ($35.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday.

WH Smith stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,386 ($31.39). 224,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,556.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.64.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

