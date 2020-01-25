Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 743.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $53,330,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,206,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 359,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

