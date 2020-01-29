Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WHLR stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

