Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Up 0.5%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20, 4,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Where Food Comes From from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.93%.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

