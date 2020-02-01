Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2020 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of WHR opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 269,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

