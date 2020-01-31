Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

WHR opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Whirlpool by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $7,324,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

