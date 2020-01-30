Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.25.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,493. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

