Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Rule of 72