Whitbread (LON:WTB) Upgraded at HSBC

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($68.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,600 ($60.51). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,648.44 ($61.15).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,498.99 ($59.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,715.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,469.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

