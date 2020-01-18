Whitbread’s (WTB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 106 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,481 ($58.95). 856,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,761.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,486.68. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

