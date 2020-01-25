White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $885.07 and a one year high of $1,131.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com