Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.09 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

