Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.60. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 9,182,677 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

