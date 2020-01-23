WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,848. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?