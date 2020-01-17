Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

