Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

