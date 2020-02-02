Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.58. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 8,423,670 shares.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

The company has a market cap of $414.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

