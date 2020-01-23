Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.46, 124,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,618,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

