Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.52, 11,419 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 41,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Whiting USA Trust II had a return on equity of 107.45% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

About Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?