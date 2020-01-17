Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.32. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wilhelmina International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

