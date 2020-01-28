Will Santana Sells 17,500 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

