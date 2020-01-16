Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WLDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: Dividend