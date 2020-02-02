William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2020 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Shares of RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

