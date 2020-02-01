William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

