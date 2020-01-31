William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRN. Sidoti decreased their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?