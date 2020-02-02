William Blair Comments on 3M Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?