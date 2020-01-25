William Blair Comments on Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

