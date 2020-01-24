William Blair Comments on Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

COF opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

