William Blair Comments on Citrix Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the cloud computing company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $126.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

