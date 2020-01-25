William Blair Comments on Eaton Co. PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $97.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol