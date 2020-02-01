William Blair Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $20,968,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Cash Flow