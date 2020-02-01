William Blair Comments on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

