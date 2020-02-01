William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of FFIV opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

