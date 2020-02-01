William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE GE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker