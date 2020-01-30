William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.53. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)