William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $204.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels