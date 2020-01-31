William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.40. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

