William Blair Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

BBCP opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

