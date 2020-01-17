William Blair Weighs in on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report released on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Five Below by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

