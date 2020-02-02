William Blair Weighs in on Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $98.66 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

