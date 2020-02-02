William Blair Weighs in on Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

