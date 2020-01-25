William Blair Weighs in on Potbelly Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

PBPB stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

