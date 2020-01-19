William Hill (LON:WMH) Downgraded by UBS Group

William Hill (LON:WMH) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the gambling company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 285 ($3.75). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Friday. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

