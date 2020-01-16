William Hill (LON:WMH) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 258 ($3.39) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.69 ($3.01).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 188.35 ($2.48) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.86.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?