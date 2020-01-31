William Hill (LON:WMH) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

William Hill (LON:WMH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on the gambling company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 185 ($2.43). HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered William Hill to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.50 ($2.91).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 174.95 ($2.30) on Wednesday. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.55.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

